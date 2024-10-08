Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

France Tightens Steps To Prevent One Of Osama Bin Laden’s Sons From Returning


France’s interior minister said Tuesday he has taken additional steps against any effort by one of the sons of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden to return to France.

Omar bin Laden had been living in France’s Normandy region but left the country in October 2023 after French authorities withdrew his residency papers and ordered him out, the Interior Ministry said. At the time, authorities also barred him from returning to France for two years, the ministry added.

In a post Tuesday on the social media platform X, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he imposed an additional ban to ensure that Omar bin Laden “will not be able to return to France for any reason whatsoever.”

French daily Le Parisien reported that Omar bin Laden now lives in Qatar.

It said he had previously been living since 2016 in the Orne region of Normandy with his British wife and had been working as an artist. The newspaper said that last week he lost a legal battle to overturn the ban on him returning to France.

Retailleau said French authorities had ordered him out of the country for social media posts deemed sympathetic of terrorism.

His father Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, was killed in a U.S. commando operation by U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011 in Pakistan.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

OPEN NEIS: Charedi Soldier Survives Hamas Sniper Bullet By A Hair On Rosh Hashana [VIDEO]

NUCLEAR NIGHTMARE? As Hezbollah Weakens, Iran’s Nuclear Threat Looms Larger

WORSE THAN REPORTED? New Footage Suggests Iran’s Missile Attack Was More Successful Than Claimed

Thousands Of People Wearing Hamas Headbands Chant Allah Akbar, Wave “Long Live Oct 7” Flags In Manhattan [SEE VIDEO]

HISTORIC VISIT: Former President Trump Prays At Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

REPORT: Sinwar Reappears After Days of Silence, Which Sparked Rumors of His Death

US Spends A Record $17.9 Billion On Military Aid To Israel Since Last Oct. 7

IDF Launches Massive Air Operation; 100 Fighter Jets Hit 120 Hezbollah Targets In One Hour

ONE YEAR LATER: 39% of American Muslims Deny Hamas Committed Atrocities In Israel On Oct. 7

INTERCEPTED: Yemen Fires Surface-To-Surface Ballistic Missile Into Central Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network