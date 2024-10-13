Former Dem Rep. Peter Deutsch Endorses Trump, Says Harris Making World “Dramatically Less Safe”

Former Democratic Congressman Peter Deutsch, who represented Florida’s 20th Congressional District for six terms, publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump this week. Deutsch, who served in the House from 1993 to 2005, cited his growing concerns over the Biden administration’s handling of global conflicts as the primary reason for his endorsement.

“I feel very comfortable today publicly announcing that I’m endorsing Donald Trump to be reelected as president,” Deutsch said during a call organized by Trump’s campaign to mark the anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. He further confirmed that he intends to vote for Trump in the upcoming election.

“The driving force for me to make this decision is what I believe is the most important factor in being president, which is really world peace,” Deutsch said. He criticized the current administration, stating, “I think that Kamala Harris and the Harris-Biden administration in terms of what they have done and are doing … make the world a dramatically less safe place.”

The endorsement comes as Trump and his allies ramp up their criticism of the Biden administration’s foreign policy, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead and ignited a wider conflict in Gaza. Trump’s campaign has accused President Biden and Vice President Harris of being weak on Iran, the primary backer of Hamas, and not doing enough to support Israel in its fight against the Palestinian terrorist group.

While the Biden administration has consistently expressed its support for Israel, it briefly paused a shipment of large bombs over concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. The White House has also occasionally clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has generally maintained unwavering support for Israel throughout the conflict.

Trump, meanwhile, has touted his record as a pro-Israel president, frequently referencing his decisions to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and broker the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)