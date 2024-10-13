MAILBAG: The Hidden Culprit To Blame For The Exorbitant Price Of Esrogim

With Sukkos approaching, the annual scramble to purchase the perfect set of daled minim is in full swing. However, this year, as families face major financial struggles, there’s renewed frustration over skyrocketing prices — particularly of esrogim, which can often come with a hefty price tag.

I’ve heard grumblings about wholesalers and direct-to-consumer sellers placing exorbitant markups on esrogim, pushing the prices far beyond their true market value. While I can’t personally confirm or debunk these claims, I think it’s worth pointing out another factor contributing to these rising prices that no one seems to be talking about: the role of tzedakos.

For the past several years, tzedakos have made it a standard practice to gift their biggest donors with beautiful esrogim before Sukkos. What was once an occasional gesture has now become so common that it’s almost unheard of for a major tzedaka to skip this part of their donor appreciation routine. And while the gesture is well-meaning and undoubtedly appreciated by the donors, it’s having unintended consequences on the broader public.

I personally know of one wealthy individual who has already received over two dozen esrogim this season from various tzedakos. Two dozen! And this isn’t an isolated incident. These tzedakos often reserve the most beautiful, high-quality esrogim for their top-tier donors. The result? The nicest esrogim are taken off the market before the average consumer even has a chance to see them. This leaves regular buyers with a smaller selection of high-quality esrogim, which, naturally, drives prices up. When demand remains strong but supply diminishes, basic economics tells us that prices will rise—and that’s exactly what’s happening.

Of course, I understand why tzedakos are doing this. Donors deserve recognition for their generosity, and an esrog is a thoughtful and symbolic gift, especially in the lead-up to Sukkos. It’s a tangible way for tzedakos to express their gratitude to the people who make their work possible. But the broader impact of this practice on the community cannot be ignored.

As it stands, the tzedakos are inadvertently contributing to the price inflation that is hitting families where it hurts. Many families already struggle with the cost of preparing for yom tov, and the added financial burden of purchasing a nice esrog is becoming untenable for some. A yom tov that should be filled with joy, celebration, and mitzvos is instead overshadowed by the stress of making ends meet.

To be clear, the tzedakos are not acting maliciously. Their intentions are good, and they’re right to show appreciation to their donors. But I would argue that there are other ways to express gratitude without removing the most sought-after esrogim from the general market. Perhaps a beautifully crafted letter of thanks or a different type of gift could be given to donors instead—something that doesn’t impact the price of an item that is supposed to be accessible to all.

Every Jew, regardless of financial situation, should be able to fulfill the mitzvah with pride, holding a beautiful esrog in their hands. By reserving the finest esrogim for a select few, we are unintentionally creating a divide that goes against the very spirit of the camaraderie inherent in every yom tov.

To the tzedakos giving esrogim to their donors: please, for the sake of the broader community, consider finding another way to show your appreciation. Your work is vital, and your donors are crucial to your success, but the unintended consequences of this practice are too great to ignore. In a time when many are struggling financially, it’s more important than ever to think about how our actions—no matter how well-intentioned—affect the klal.

Signed,

A Yid Who Doesn’t Get Free Esrogim

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily reflect those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.