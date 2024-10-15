Man Arrested With Shotgun Near Trump Rally Insists He Wasn’t There To Kill Him: “I’m 100% A Trump Supporter”

An armed man arrested at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, California, over the weekend is not being seen as a threat to the former president’s life, according to reports from the Trump campaign and Fox News. The man, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas, was arrested by local authorities for possessing a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.

Miller, who later posted bail, told Fox News Digital that he is a longtime Trump supporter and attended the rally at the invitation of the Nevada Republican Party. “Yes, I’m 100% a Trump supporter,” Miller said. He explained that his political views shifted in 2018 and that he has admired Trump ever since. “As my politics started to change, I realized that Hollywood is a homogenous community,” Miller said, referencing his career in the entertainment industry.

Additional details from CNN revealed that Miller declared his weapons to security officials at the rally. Authorities also discovered multiple boxes of ammunition, as well as multiple passports and driver’s licenses in different names, in Miller’s possession. He was driving an unregistered car with a fake license plate at the time of his arrest.

Miller denied any intentions of harming Trump, and according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials, there is no evidence to suggest an assassination attempt. CNN’s Camila Bernal reported that Miller claimed to be a journalist, though authorities were unable to verify that claim.

Miller’s arrest drew attention but has not led to heightened concerns about security at Trump’s rallies. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, though authorities have indicated the charges Miller faces are related to state-level weapons violations.

