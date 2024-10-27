Joe Goes After Donald: “He’s A Loser” Who Will Hurt Workers Across America [VIDEO]

At a rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday, President Joe Biden took sharp aim at former President Donald Trump, portraying him as a threat to the hard-won benefits of union workers. Biden emphasized his commitment to protecting union rights and accused Trump of being an “anti-labor” figure who, if re-elected, would jeopardize healthcare, pension plans, and other union-supported benefits.

“Donald Trump is a loser,” Biden declared to a supportive crowd, adding, “He’s a loser of a candidate, and he’s a loser of a man.” Biden’s remarks marked an unusually direct critique, reflecting a strategic appeal to Philadelphia union workers, a key demographic that has traditionally leaned Democratic but in recent years has shown greater support for Trump. Biden called out Trump’s attempts to weaken labor protections, reminding the crowd that Trump had “tried 51 times to eliminate health care coverage for union employees.”

“The last thing we need is for Trump to get elected, to take away all the things we’ve done,” Biden continued, stressing the importance of preserving pensions. “How many of you have pensions now? How many of your families have pensions? Trump opposes it,” he added.

Biden’s speech also took an indirect shot at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a prominent Trump ally. Without naming Musk directly, he referred to “the wealthiest man in the world” as an “illegal worker” backing Trump, hinting at recent controversies surrounding Musk’s labor practices and his political support for Trump. The Biden administration has yet to clarify the specifics of this comment.

In a closing call to action, Biden urged the crowd to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, portraying her as a champion of labor rights. “There is more to do, and Kamala is going to make it happen,” he said.

The event underscored Biden’s dedication to reinforcing Democratic support among union workers as labor endorsements become less predictable in the changing political landscape. He closed with a final swipe at Trump, declaring, “I can think of no man who has thought less of the American worker. He is a man with no character and who doesn’t give a d— about union members.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)