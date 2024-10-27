WATCH: HaRav Shternbuch Dances With Smallest Sefer Torah In The World

Like every year, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch received the smallest Sefer Torah in the world on the night of Hoshanah Rabbah.

In the past, the Sefer Torah was used by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl.

HaRav Shternbuch was videoed dancing with the Sefer Torah around his neck on Motzei Simchas Torah with his talmidim at his yeshivah in Beit Shemesh.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)