WATCH: HaRav Shternbuch Dances With Smallest Sefer Torah In The World


Like every year, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch received the smallest Sefer Torah in the world on the night of Hoshanah Rabbah.

In the past, the Sefer Torah was used by HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl.

HaRav Shternbuch was videoed dancing with the Sefer Torah around his neck on Motzei Simchas Torah with his talmidim at his yeshivah in Beit Shemesh.

 

 

  1. On a similar, yet wholly different note, the מלך of Klal Yisroel had to have/hold a ספר תורה all day. Likely it may have been similar in size! No?

