SHOCK POLL: Kamala Harris Takes Lead in Iowa, Trump’s Conservative Stronghold

In a stunning turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris has surged ahead of former President Donald Trump in Iowa, a state long considered a reliable conservative stronghold. The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Harris leading Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters, with a margin of error of 3.4%.

This unexpected shift marks a major reversal from previous polls. In September, Trump held a four-point lead over Harris, while in June, he enjoyed an 18-point advantage over President Joe Biden. Veteran pollster J. Ann Selzer described the results as “hard to predict,” noting that Harris “has clearly leaped into a leading position.”

The poll also revealed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Trump in August, garnered 3% support from Hawkeye State voters. Additionally, 5% of likely voters remained undecided or declined to state their preference.

Harris’s late momentum appears driven by women and independent voters, with 56% of women favoring her, while 52% of men support Trump. Older voters, particularly senior women, are also leaning toward Harris, with women 65 and older backing her by more than a two-to-one margin.

The results of this latest poll contrast sharply with an Emerson survey released Saturday, which found Trump leading Harris by double digits, 53% to 43%.

