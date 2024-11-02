TIGHT AS EVER: Trump Predicted to Win Narrow Electoral College Victory, Says RealClearPolitics

Former President Donald Trump is forecasted to secure a second term with 287 electoral votes, surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris’s 251 votes, according to RealClearPolitics’ latest “no toss-up” map. Trump is predicted to win key battleground states Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, while Harris takes Michigan and Wisconsin.

This projection contrasts with the 2020 election, where Trump lost Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to Joe Biden.

Overall, experts consider the race a toss-up, with CNN’s Harry Enten emphasizing uncertainty. The final NPR/Marist poll shows Harris leading in the blue wall states.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)