Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FINALLY: Harris Calls Trump To Congratulate Him On Landslide Victory; Will Speak At 4:00PM


Vice President Kamala Harris has officially conceded the 2024 election, calling President-elect Donald Trump to offer her congratulations on Wednesday.

Harris, a senior aide said, “called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.”

A person familiar tells CNN the call only lasted a few minutes.

Harris is set to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET at Howard University — her alma mater.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: Former AG Barr, GOP Leaders Urge End To Trump Legal Battles

Documents Reveal: Iran Trained Hamas Terrorists To Manufacture Rockets & Drones

WILL EL AL’S ROBBERY END? Israir Airlines Pursues Direct Flights to New York Amid Growing US-Israel Travel Demand

MAILBAG: Why Kamala Harris Lost: Americans Are Tired Of Left-Wing Smears And Hypocrisy

4 People Injured, Several Seriously, From Rocket Hit, 2nd Barrage On Central Israel, Interceptions Over Bnei Brak

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Injured In Car-Ramming Attack In Binyamin

U.S. Warns Iraq: Don’t Let Iran Attack Israel From Your Territory, Israel Will Retaliate

NISSIM KAL YOM: Hezbollah Rocket Falls At Ben-Gurion Airport, In Car In Ra’anana, NO INJURIES

Netanyahu Congratulates Trump On Election Victory

WATCH: Donald Trump Addresses Cheering Supporters Following His Mammoth Victory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network