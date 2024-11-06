FINALLY: Harris Calls Trump To Congratulate Him On Landslide Victory; Will Speak At 4:00PM

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially conceded the 2024 election, calling President-elect Donald Trump to offer her congratulations on Wednesday.

Harris, a senior aide said, “called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.”

A person familiar tells CNN the call only lasted a few minutes.

Harris is set to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET at Howard University — her alma mater.