A U.S. Army soldier who was injured in May while working on the pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza has died.

US President Joe Biden insisted on building the pier to deliver aid to “starving” Gazan “civilians” despite being warned not to do so. The project was a colossal failure, wasting millions of US taxpayer dollars, and the aid that the US military managed to move onto the Gaza shore fell into the hands of Hamas as terrorists repeatedly comandeered humanitarian convoys – an issue that Biden was warned about and repeatedly ignored.

Sgt. Quandarius Stanley, 23, was a motor transport operator and was critically injured when high winds and heavy seas damaged the pier, causing four Army vessels to become beached. Two other service members also were injured but later returned to duty.

U.S. military officials have not provided details on how exactly Stanley was injured but have noted it was not in combat. He died last Thursday and had been assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

“Sgt. Quandarius Stanley was an instrumental and well respected first-line leader in the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), especially during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We will continue to provide support to his family during this difficult time,” said Col. John “Eddie” Gray, brigade commander. “Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.”

Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover, spokesperson for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said Stanley had recently been retired and was receiving treatment in a long-term care medical center.

The massive pier project was hampered by unexpected bad weather and security issues, as well as persistent safety issues that prompted aid agencies to halt distribution of the supplies out of fear of being injured and killed.

The Defense Department formally pulled the pier from the Gaza shore on June 28 and declared an end in mid-July to the mission to bring aid into the territory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)