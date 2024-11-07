Trump Allies Jockey for Top Roles in Incoming Administration as Transition Begins

Following Donald Trump’s decisive return to the White House, his allies are positioning themselves for key roles in the new administration. Trump, who won both the popular vote and Electoral College, is expected to remake his administration, prioritizing loyalty and alignment with his “America First” agenda.

Some candidates have already begun reaching out to Trump’s inner circle, seeking to leverage their loyalty. Transition heads Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon have been meeting with prospective high-ranking officials, although Trump himself avoided engaging in these discussions due to superstition until the election was called.

The former president has expressed regret over some senior appointments from his first term, particularly those who resisted his policy goals. Trump’s team plans to bypass traditional background checks to speed up the hiring of loyalists, a strategy aimed at avoiding delays that hampered his initial administration.

A top decision will be naming Trump’s White House chief of staff, with frontrunners including 2024 co-campaign manager Susie Wiles and former budget director Russ Vought. Other key contenders are Brooke Rollins, CEO of the America First Policy Institute, and former trade representative Bob Lighthizer. Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, is a leading candidate for press secretary.

High-profile supporters like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may also take on roles. Musk, a major pro-Trump backer, could lead a committee focused on government budget cuts, though his involvement might be limited to avoid conflicts with his businesses. RFK Jr., who’s sparked controversy over vaccine stances, could be appointed to a special advisory role spanning public health and environmental issues.

Trump’s team is targeting roles to advance a hardline stance on immigration and law enforcement. Possible picks for Attorney General include Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Senator Mike Lee. Trump ally Kash Patel, a former national security official, is managing candidate outreach and lists for key positions, and is reportedly interested in heading the CIA.

For Secretary of State, names under consideration include Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty, as well as former ambassador Richard Grenell. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and former intelligence officials are in the mix for defense and intelligence roles. The administration is expected to prioritize an “America First” approach, particularly in dealings with China, Russia, and Iran.

To drive his economic agenda, Trump is weighing candidates for Treasury Secretary, including Wall Street figures like Scott Bessent and former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson. Trump also plans to appoint officials at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Commerce Department to oversee his broad tariff policies.

