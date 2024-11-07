Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Eric Trump Lauds New Square for Unprecedented Support in Trump Victory


Monsey Scoop reported that, In a conversation with New Square Mayor Izzy Spitzer, Eric Trump expressed heartfelt appreciation for the unprecedented support shown by the Orthodox Jewish Village of New Square. The village delivered a remarkable 99.9% of its vote in favor of former President Donald Trump, marking the highest margin of victory recorded in any municipality across the nation.

“It’s a great day for religious liberty and a great day for the United States,” Eric Trump commented, underscoring the strong bond between the Trump family and Jews around the world and the New Square community.

Mayor Spitzer extended his congratulations to Eric Trump, celebrating the community’s steadfast support and commitment. “Congratulations on the incredible victory last night,” Spitzer said. He further conveyed his eagerness to continue a close relationship with the Trump administration, stating, “I look forward to working together on behalf of the people for many years to come.”



