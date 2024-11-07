CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man In His 50’s Brutally Beaten By Two Teens During Attempted Robbery

A Lubavitch man in his mid-50’s was violently attacked by two teenagers in Crown Heights on Wednesday evening in what authorities are describing as an attempted robbery. The incident took place around 7:20 PM near the corner of President Street and Utica Avenue as the victim was on his way home, according to COLlive.

Witnesses reported that two masked teens, estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, approached the man and asked about his phone. One wore an orange bandana, while the other had a black one. The victim tried to avoid confrontation, but the teens escalated, grabbing a wooden cane and demanding his phone. Before he could respond, they began hitting him with the cane, striking him so violently that it broke.

During the assault, the man managed to break free momentarily, but the attackers chased him, with one on a scooter.

The NYPD and Hatzalah responded to the scene, with the victim being brought to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, and where he is now in “excruciating pain,” according to Yaacov Behrman, Director of the Jewish Future Alliance.

The NYPD is currently investigating, though no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

This attack follows a series of incidents in Crown Heights last week, where three other Jewish individuals were assaulted, including one in a slashing attack.

