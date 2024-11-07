WATCH: Democratic Strategist Julie Roginsky Slams Her Own Party: “Not the Party of Common Sense”

In a blistering critique, Democratic strategist and CNN contributor Julie Roginsky called out her party on Thursday, saying Democrats have lost their way and no longer represent “common sense” values. Roginsky’s comments came as she responded to questions about President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, making it clear she believes the party’s issues go far deeper than any single candidate.

“This isn’t Joe Biden’s fault. It’s not Kamala Harris’s fault. It’s not even Barack Obama’s fault,” Roginsky declared. “The Democratic Party simply doesn’t know how to talk to real people anymore.” Roginsky argued that Democrats are so focused on pandering to niche groups and politically correct language that they’re alienating everyday Americans.

One of Roginsky’s sharpest criticisms was directed at the use of terms like “Latinx,” a label that she argues makes Latino voters feel the party is completely out of touch. “When we address Latinos as ‘Latinx,’ it makes them think we don’t live on the same planet,” she said, adding that the party’s obsession with identity politics and language alienates vast portions of its own base.

She also took aim at Democrats’ unwillingness to criticize extreme campus protests, calling the party out for its silence on issues that bother mainstream voters. “When parents see their kids’ colleges turning into chaos, they don’t want to hear silence from us,” she said. “They want to know that we’re a party that values learning and order, not lawlessness.”

Roginsky pointed to the party’s overemphasis on virtue signaling, such as putting pronouns after names, which she believes comes off as out-of-touch posturing rather than genuine communication. “Instead of trying to talk to people like they’re human beings, we’re constantly focused on pandering to small groups based on polls and focus groups,” she added.

In her most scathing remarks, Roginsky called on Democrats to “stop blaming everyone else” and look in the mirror. “Joe Biden isn’t the problem. Neither is Kamala Harris. The problem is the Democratic Party’s refusal to speak like normal people,” she said, noting that Democrats need to become “the party of common sense” again if they want to regain the trust of American voters.

Roginsky, who has reportedly been frustrated with her party’s messaging for over a decade, warned that Democrats won’t win back voters until they abandon what she sees as divisive, disconnected rhetoric and start addressing issues in a straightforward, relatable way. “Until we do that,” she concluded, “we’re only hurting ourselves.”

