Pro-Palestinian Protest Planned Tonight Outside Bergenfield Home; Local Community Urged to Gather in Support

A pro-Palestinian protest is set to take place tonight, November 7, at 6:30 p.m., in front of a Bergenfield, NJ home. Social media posts indicate that the protest is directed against a private event in the residence, where attendees will discuss real estate opportunities in Jerusalem.

Local community members are encouraged to gather at 102 Spring Ave., Bergenfield, starting at 6 p.m., to show support and prevent protestors from nearing the home where the event will be held.

Participants are urged to bring flags and avoid interacting with the pro-Palestinian protestors. Police and CSS will be present to ensure safety.

