FLATBUSH: NYPD and Shomrim Arrest Two Suspects for Vehicle Break-Ins, Theft, and Identity Fraud

On Thursday morning, thanks to the swift actions of Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD’s 63rd Precinct, two suspects were apprehended at Avenue R and East 31st Street. The arrests followed a spree of vehicle break-ins, scooter thefts, and identity theft, including the grand larceny of a $1200 wallet.

The incident began when Flatbush Shomrim received a report of two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions on scooters near Quentin Road and Burnett Street in Marine Park. Witnesses described the suspects going from car to car, breaking into multiple vehicles. Shomrim volunteers responded and managed to track the suspects, eventually spotting them at Avenue P and East 31st Street. The suspects had reportedly stolen a scooter and continued to break into vehicles along the way.

Upon confrontation, one of the suspects attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended with the assistance of both Shomrim and NYPD officers. During the arrest, an NYPD sergeant sustained an injury while taking down one of the suspects. Flatbush Hatzolah provided immediate on-site medical assistance to the injured officer.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were in possession of stolen items, including a wallet with credit cards, a driver’s license, and other forms of identification taken from one of the vehicles, leading to additional charges for identity theft. The suspects were taken to the 63rd Precinct for processing.

Flatbush Shomrim reminds residents to always lock their vehicles and secure their belongings, including valuable items like bikes and scooters, to deter theft and ensure community safety.