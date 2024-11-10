U.S. Embassy Announces Major Updates to Passport and Consular Services in Israel

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has announced significant changes to its consular services.

Earlier this week, Paysach Freedman, CEO of Chaim V’Chessed, met with senior Embassy officials, where he learned about upcoming changes aimed at enhancing services for U.S. citizens. Starting November 11, 2024, a new contractor will oversee the Embassy’s consular operations, offering expanded service options and an improved appointment system for those seeking passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) or notarial services.

New Customer Service Locations

To streamline consular processes, in the near future, the Embassy will open new customer service centers in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. These centers will provide free document pickup and drop-off services. Additionally, over 30 premium service locations throughout Israel will offer pickup and drop-off services for a fee, along with a premium delivery option for added convenience.

From December 2 onward, all passport and consular document applications submitted to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem or the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv must be registered on the Embassy’s new appointment website. Applications sent through Israel Post or Aramex courier services will still be accepted until December 1.

Updated Appointment System Launching November 13

A new online appointment system for all passport, CRBA, and notarial services will go live on November 13, 2024, at 3:00 pm. Applicants will need to use this system to schedule in-person appointments at locations in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa. New appointments will be released each Wednesday between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The Embassy has confirmed that existing appointments scheduled in the current system will still be valid. However, citizens who cancel any pre-scheduled appointment after November 8 will need to rebook through the new platform.

Emergency Passport Services Unchanged

The Embassy’s procedure for emergency passports remains the same. American citizens facing urgent travel needs can continue to secure walk-in appointments before 8:30 am on regular business days at both the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv locations. Emergency passports, issued with limited validity, are typically available for pickup by the next business day between 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm.

Paysach Freedman shared that over the past year, callers to Chaim V’Chessed have reported considerable improvements in the Embassy’s user experience. While he acknowledges that there may be some difficulties as the new system is implemented, he expressed that, “It is hoped that the new services will further enhance Embassy services for U.S. citizens in Israel.”

Not all details of the new arrangements have been released to the public yet. Chaim V’Chessed’s extensive U.S. Embassy information will be updated as soon as further details of the new rules become available.