THESE PEOPLE ARE INSANE: Kamala Harris Aide Calls On Biden To Resign, Allowing Her To Become First Female President

In a message that raised eyebrows — and a few laughs — Vice President Kamala Harris’ former communications director, Jamal Simmons, suggested President Joe Biden should step down to give Harris a historic, albeit brief, stint as the first female U.S. president. Simmons, who served under Harris in 2022 and 2023, shared this “plan” on X and live on CNN, in the wake of Harris’ decisive defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise — to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president,” Simmons posted.

His logic? It would “turn tables” on Trump and “make it easier for the next woman to run.”

“Joe Biden’s been a phenomenal president, he’s lived up to so many of the promises he’s made. There’s one promise left that he could fulfill, being a transitional figure,” Simmons said. “He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris president of the United States — ”

“It would absolve her from having to oversee the January 6th transition, right, of her own defeat. And it would make sure, it would dominate the news, at a point where Democrats have to learn, drama and transparency and doing things the public want to see — this is the time, this is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate.”

Simmons expanded on his thoughts, suggesting the Democratic Party should embrace “drama and transparency” to win back public favor. “This is the moment for us to change the entire perspective of how Democrats operate,” he declared, urging Democrats to prioritize theatrics as a means of engagement.

The timing of this dramatic suggestion is curious, considering that Biden has already handed Harris historic firsts: first female vice president, first black woman, and first Asian American vice president. Biden even stepped aside from his own bid in July, effectively making Harris the party’s nominee without winning a single primary — though her campaign ultimately fell short against Trump.

Adding a twist to Simmons’ pitch, Biden’s resignation would mean Harris, instead of certifying Trump’s victory on January 6, 2025, would have a brief chance to occupy the Oval Office herself.

In an additional post, Simmons, leaning into his own theatrical flair, said, “Dems have better policies but we must realize the old rules no longer apply. We’re in a mixed martial arts fight, and Americans respond to drama and excitement.”

