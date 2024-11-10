Lebanon Ceasefire? Israeli Minister’s Secret Visit To Russia Last Week

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants, made a secret visit to Russia last week, Army Radio reported on Sunday.

The visit is a result of US pressure on Israel to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon, with Dermer carrying out the negotiations on behalf of Netanyahu. Russia, which is entrenched in Syria, would play a significant role in any diplomatic arrangement between Israel and Hezbollah due to the close ties between Hezbollah and Syria and the transfer of arms and soldiers from Syria to Lebanon via Iran and its proxy states.

It is important to note that there has been a significant deterioration in Israeli-Russian ties since October 7, with President Vladimir Putin adopting a confrontational stance toward Israel since the outbreak of the war. He has also strengthened Russia’s strategic alliance with Iran.

Channel 12 News reported that Dermer will depart on Sunday for a four-day visit to Washington, with the latest “conclusions regarding a Lebanese diplomatic arrangement” on the agenda.

Channel 13 also reported, citing “sources familiar with the details of the negotiations,” that progress toward a diplomatic arrangement with Lebanon is continuing.

Channel 12 previously reported on Motzei Shabbos that Israel is considering a temporary ceasefire in the north to prevent the UN Security Council from passing a resolution against Israel.

Israel is concerned that the UN will call for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip or pass other resolutions to restrict the war in Gaza and that US President Joe Biden, in the last months of his term, may choose to refrain from vetoing the decision. The Biden administration has been exerting heavy pressure on Israel to end the war against Hezbollah.

Some Israeli security officials say that Israel is close to achieving its goals in Lebanon and support reaching a diplomatic arrangement, allowing the residents of the north to return to their homes. However, many officials, including ministers in the cabinet, oppose reaching a diplomatic arrangement, saying that Israel must continue the war and expand its achievements against Hezbollah.

