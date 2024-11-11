Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Williamsburg Hatzolah Welcomes 11 New Members to Strengthen Emergency Response


Williamsburg Hatzolah has added 11 new members to its team. This strategic expansion is designed to meet the community’s growing needs, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of Williamsburg residents.

The new members joining Williamsburg Hatzolah are:

Mordchai Stein (W300)
Mendy Rosner (W301)
Menachem Moskowitz (W302)
Avrum Duvid Binik (W303)
Duvid Launda (W304)
Hershi Hirsch (W305)
Avrumi Lefkowitz (W306)
Ari Schwartz (W307)
Hershi Deutch (W308)
Isumer Tovia Schwartz (W309)
Yosef Yitzchok Biener (W310)

With these additions, Williamsburg Hatzolah strengthens its ability to provide rapid, reliable emergency care, ensuring residents that help is always close by.



