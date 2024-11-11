MAILBAG: Fair-Weather Family? Jared Kushner’s Absence During Trump’s Battles Speaks Volumes

Don’t count me among those celebrating Jared Kushner’s return to Trump’s inner circle. Has anyone heard from Jared – or Ivanka, for that matter – throughout Trump’s campaign or during the countless challenges he faced over the past few years? I certainly haven’t.

Back in 2022, it was widely reported that Jared and Ivanka wanted to steer clear of politics to focus on their young family. In February of this year, Jared himself stated that he wouldn’t join a second Trump administration if his father-in-law were reelected: “I’ve been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my firm…I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity as a family to be out of the spotlight. Both my wife and myself were working in the White House, which is a 24/7, high-stakes job, and so we both really enjoyed the opportunity to be down here in Florida with the kids,” Kushner said. He went on to categorically affirm he would not be part of a future Trump administration.

Meanwhile, throughout Trump’s recent trials and tribulations, Don Jr. and Eric were out there constantly defending their father on the media circuit, never wavering in their support. But Jared? Ivanka? Nowhere to be seen.

As recently as a few days before the election, reports were still claiming that Jared and Ivanka intended to keep their distance from the campaign trail and any potential future administration. Yet now, Yisrael Hayom reports that Jared has “returned to closely assist the president-elect in preparations for building the new administration.”

I acknowledge the contributions Jared made during the first Trump administration, like the Abraham Accords, though he often took a more liberal stance on certain issues. But, pardon me for saying this—someone who sticks around only when things are going well should also be there during the tough times. It feels unsettling that after staying completely out of Trump’s grueling campaign and the challenges he faced, Jared would swoop back in, just days after Trump’s victory, to help “in preparations for building the new administration.”

Basic menschlichkeit would seem to demand some explanation for this sudden reappearance.

E.G.

Brooklyn, NY

The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.