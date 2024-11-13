CROWN HEIGHTS: NYPD and Shomrim Collaboration Leads to Arrest in USPS Mail Theft Investigation

On Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 PM, the NYPD 71st Precinct’s Detective Squad reached out to Crown Heights Shomrim, seeking assistance with a suspected mailbox theft case. The precinct flagged multiple vehicles suspected of involvement in recent USPS mailbox thefts in the area.

Upon receiving the request, Crown Heights Shomrim’s operations team coordinated with their rapid response units to locate the suspects. Within three hours, they successfully identified the primary vehicle linked to the thefts. Detectives were alerted to the vehicle’s location, swiftly intercepting it and apprehending the driver. During the arrest, authorities recovered multiple packages, stolen mail, a USPS jacket, and a master key used for opening mailboxes.

Later in the day, Shomrim identified a second vehicle connected to the case. While considered suspicious, it was not directly involved in the thefts. After pinpointing its location, Shomrim provided the information to detectives, who conducted an investigation. The occupants of the vehicle were interviewed and released.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)