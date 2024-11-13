HY”D: 6 IDF Soldiers Killed In Combat Against Hezbollah In Southern Lebanon

The IDF has released the names of five soldiers from the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion who lost their lives in combat operations against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers were identified as:

Captain Itay Marcovich, 22, from Kokhav Ya’ir, served as a Platoon Commander.

Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, 21, from Mehola, was a Squad Commander.

Staff Sergeant Dror Hen, 20, from Gan Haim, served as a Squad Sergeant.

Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, 20, from Dimona, was a soldier in the battalion.

Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron, 21, from Sderot, also served as a soldier in the battalion.

At least one other soldier who was killed will have his name published later, the IDF said.

The troops were engaged in a battalion-level mission within a building complex when they came under heavy fire from terrorists using small arms and anti-tank missiles.

In addition to the deaths, at least one other soldier suffered moderate injuries during the ambush.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)