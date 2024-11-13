MAGA Loyalists Call On Ron DeSantis To Appoint Lara Trump To Marco Rubio’s Senate Seat

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) are publicly lobbying for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, to fill the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Marco Rubio. Rubio is anticipated to join Trump’s administration as Secretary of State.

Following the announcement of Rubio’s cabinet appointment, speculation grew over who might fill his Florida Senate seat. In an interview with Axios, Britt voiced her support for Lara Trump, lauding her recent success as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, a role in which she helped secure Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. “She understands the America First agenda,” Britt said. “For me, she would be a tremendous pick, a voice for hardworking families, and another mom of school-aged kids who understands the battles we face to protect the American dream.”

Rep. Luna echoed Britt’s sentiments, taking to social media to endorse Trump as “the best fit” for the role. “.@LaraLeaTrump needs to be the nominated replacement by @GovDeSantis for Rubio,” Luna tweeted. “She will keep the seat and avoid a messy primary for FLORIDA. Well-spoken. Kicked butt on election integrity.”

Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch reports that Lara Trump is “very much in the mix” for the appointment. However, Marc Caputo from Bulwark suggested another contender, naming DeSantis’ chief of staff and former campaign manager James Uthmeier as the “likeliest” candidate. Caputo speculated that Uthmeier’s appointment would allow DeSantis to potentially run for the Senate seat in 2026 once his gubernatorial term concludes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)