TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: Reb Chaim Hersh Cziment Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle {Levaya Details}

Tragedy struck the Monsey community and Skvere Kehila on Thursday night with the sudden and tragic petirah of R’ Chaim Hersh Cziment z”l, a well-known and beloved Skverer chossid who was niftar after being struck and critically injured by a vehicle at the intersection of W. Maple Avenue and Kingspoint Lane.

YWN reported earlier that Rockland Hatzoloh paramedics rushed to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck, finding two patients – one with critical injuries, and a second with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

R’ Chaim Hersh, who was critically injured, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was sadly niftar a short time later. Making the tragedy even more bitter, his brother was marrying off a grandchild tonight, and word of his petirah was intentionally withheld until now to allow the simcha to continue.

The second person struck by a vehicle is being treated at Westchester Medical Center.

The levaya is scheduled for Friday morning at 11:30 AM at Beis HaMedrish Shaarei Tefilah (Rav Shlesinger), located at 7 Nelson Road. The kevura will take place in Eretz Yisroel.

Besuros Tovos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)