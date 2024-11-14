Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MONSEY: Two Struck by Vehicle On West Maple Avenue, One in Critical Condition


A serious accident occurred this afternoon at the intersection of KingsPoint Lane and West Maple Avenue in Monsey, two individuals were struck by a vehicle Monsey Scoop reported.

Rockland Hatzoloh Paramedics quickly arrived at the scene, transporting one person in critical condition to Good Samaritan Hospital. The second individual was also taken to Westchester Medical Center by Rockland Hatzoloh Paramedics with serious but non life threatening injuries.

YWN will update with names for Tehilim once they become available to us.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



