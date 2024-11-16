Iran Reportedly Appoints Mojtaba Khamenei As Next Supreme Leader Amid Father’s Illness

Iran International television reported that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the ailing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is poised to assume leadership of Iran after his father’s death—and potentially even during his lifetime.

The report claims that Iran’s Assembly of Experts, a powerful body responsible for selecting the Supreme Leader, held a highly secretive meeting on September 26 to deliberate on Mojtaba’s succession. According to sources, the meeting was convened at Khamenei’s personal request, with roughly 60 council members summoned without warning.

While the decision to support Mojtaba’s appointment was ultimately unanimous, insiders allege it was reached under duress. Some members reportedly opposed both the process and the selection itself but were pressured and threatened by representatives of the Supreme Leader to secure their compliance.

To avoid potential backlash, the meeting was conducted under stringent secrecy, with members warned of severe consequences if any details were leaked. According to the report, Khamenei feared that public knowledge of the discussion would ignite widespread protests, given the deep economic and social challenges currently facing the Iranian people.

Over the past two years, Ayatollah Khamenei has been grooming Mojtaba for leadership, despite his lack of formal political or military experience. Mojtaba has begun playing a prominent role in decision-making, a strategy analysts believe is designed to normalize his leadership and secure his position as a successor.

Some sources suggest Khamenei may even transfer power to Mojtaba while still alive to ensure the transition occurs smoothly and under his direct influence.

The potential succession has sparked concerns over the stability of the Iranian regime. Critics argue that keeping leadership within the Khamenei family could fuel internal tensions, particularly as Iran grapples with a crumbling economy and widespread discontent. Such a move could be seen as an attempt to consolidate power within a dynasty, undermining the legitimacy of the regime in the eyes of many Iranians.

The prospect of Mojtaba’s rise has also attracted international attention. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently addressed the Iranian people directly, urging them to reject the regime and offering cooperation in stabilizing Iran’s economy in exchange for peaceful coexistence with Israel.

Meanwhile, Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, living in exile, has positioned himself as an alternative leader, promising to help guide Iran toward a democratic future if called upon by the people.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)