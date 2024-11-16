Lawrence Residents Shocked by Parking Tickets Issued After Candle Lighting

LAWRENCE, NY – Many residents of the Village of Lawrence were taken aback Shabbos morning when they discovered parking tickets on their windshields. These citations were issued between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., mere moments after candle lighting that marks the beginning of Shabbos for the Jewish community.

The vehicles were parked in a lot that allows parking after 6:00pm.

The timing of these tickets has sparked widespread concern and outrage among the observant Jewish residents. For the frum community, this is seen not just as an inconvenience but as an affront to their religious practices.

In light of these events, several residents reached out to Mayor Shlomo Nahmias following last Shabbos to express their dismay and to seek a resolution. According to the residents, the Mayor assured them that the ticketing agents would be informed about the significance of Shabbos and the early start times, emphasizing the importance of understanding and respecting the community’s religious practices.

Despite these assurances, the recent issuance of tickets has left many feeling anxious about future enforcement actions.

The residents of the Village of Lawrence has historically been a vibrant and diverse community, with a significant Jewish population that adheres strictly to religious practices, including the observance of Shabbos. The village’s parking regulations, while necessary for maintaining order and accessibility, must also consider the unique needs of its residents.

Village officials, including members of the Lawrence Village Justice Court, are expected to review the recent incidents and address community concerns in upcoming meetings. Residents who wish to contest their tickets are advised to contact the court for more information on the appeals process.

