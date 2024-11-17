HATERS ARRESTED: Two Arrested Following Staten Island Hate Crime Incident Captured on Video with Help of Shomrim

As reported by YWN earlier this week, a disturbing video surfaced showing two individuals on a motorcycle swiping a yarmulke off the head of a Jewish man crossing a Staten Island street. The footage, initially shared by Staten Island Shomrim, captured the brazen act, with the riders speeding away after their offensive behavior.

The Shomrim group posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), calling on the public to assist in identifying the suspects. “Help us apprehend these individuals. Wanted for a despicable act of pushing a Kippah off a Jewish man’s head,” their statement read. They urged anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s 121st Precinct Detective Squad or the Shomrim hotline.

On Friday, November 15, at approximately 1:15 PM, Staten Island Shomrim received a critical tip from a concerned mother. Her son, who was on the boardwalk along Capodanno Boulevard, recognized two individuals matching the description of the suspects highlighted in Shomrim’s earlier alerts. The NYPD’s 122nd Precinct was immediately notified, and officers swiftly responded to the scene alongside other units.

NYPD’s Staten Island Warrant Squad also joined the effort after hearing the call on police radio. The Warrant Squad spotted the suspects on the boardwalk and coordinated a large-scale response to block all escape routes. Within minutes, at approximately 1:30 PM, the two individuals were taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were wanted for multiple other crimes, including a stabbing , in addition to the hate crime targeting the Jewish man in the Willowbrook area.