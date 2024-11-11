Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HATE IN STATEN ISLAND: Motorcyclists Caught On Video Knocking Yarmulka Off Jewish Man


A disturbing incident captured on video shows two people on a motorcycle swiping a yarmulka off the head of a Jewish man as he was crossing a street in Staten Island. The video, shared on social media by Staten Island Shomrim, depicts the riders approaching the man and knocking off his kippah before speeding away.

Shomrim posted the footage on X, urging the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved.

“Help us apprehend these individuals. Wanted for a despicable act of pushing a Kippah off a Jewish man’s head,” the Shomrim’s statement read. Shomrim encouraged anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s 121st Precinct Detective Squad at 718-697-8712 or the Shomrim hotline directly at 718-370-2121.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



