Rav Moshe Shapira zt”l – Portrait of Greatness

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Early Life and Family Legacy

In the heart of Jerusalem, at 107 Rechov Uziel, lived a man whose very presence radiated the hadras panim (spiritual countenance) of a previous generation. Rav Moshe Shapira zt”l was a unique fusion of extraordinary breadth and depth in Torah knowledge, combined with an unwavering commitment to nurturing individual souls. His life exemplified how ancient wisdom could illuminate modern challenges while maintaining absolute clarity of vision despite the shifting winds of contemporary culture.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1935 to Rav Meir Yitzchok Shapira, a great-nephew of the Alter of Kelm, young Moshe inherited a legacy of superhuman discipline and devotion to Torah. His father’s remarkable habit of rising precisely at 2 a.m. each day to learn – a practice that continued even during his final days in a coma – set the tone for Rav Moshe’s own lifelong dedication to maximizing every moment for Torah study.

Early Torah Education

By age eleven, he was already learning at the fledgling Ohr Yisrael Yeshiva in Petach Tikvah, studying under giants like Rav Yaakov Neiman and Rav Yosef Rozovsky. His journey through the great yeshivos – Ponevezh, Chevron, Beis Yehuda, Kamenitz, and the Mir – was marked by constant growth and reinvention. Even as a young man in Ponevezh, his peers, many years his senior, would seek his help in understanding complex sugyos. After the age of Bar Mitzvah, he stayed in Rav Dessler’s house. By the time he was 16, he had already learned Shaarei Kedusha with Rav Dessler. He was 18 years old when Rav Dessler was Niftar.

Unique Breadth of Knowledge

What set Rav Moshe apart was not just his mastery of Shas and poskim, but his extraordinary grasp of the deeper dimensions of Torah. As his future father-in-law discovered during his pre-marriage testing, Rav Moshe knew the works of the Maharal with the same depth and clarity as he knew Shas. This combination of revealed and hidden Torah would become his hallmark, allowing him to illuminate contemporary events through the lens of eternal wisdom.

Teaching Legacy

Throughout his forty years of teaching, Rav Moshe maintained a punishing schedule of 30-40 shiurim per week, yet never compromised on depth or preparation. He demanded excellence from his talmidim, expecting them to thoroughly prepare their questions and continuously push beyond their perceived limitations. His teaching method was not just about transmitting information, but about training minds to think deeply and independently.

Reaching Every Soul

Perhaps most remarkable was his ability to connect with souls across the spectrum of Jewish life. From the most accomplished scholars to Russian students who had never heard of Yetzias Mitzrayim, from linguistics professors at Hebrew University to special needs children, Rav Moshe found ways to illuminate Torah at every level. He turned down offers to head prestigious yeshivos, choosing instead to work with students who didn’t fit into the standard system.

Impact on Russian Jewry

His impact on Russian Jewry was particularly profound. In his later years, he chose to spend Pesach at Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Moscow, explaining that nowhere else could he find students who progressed from complete ignorance of Judaism to asking sophisticated questions from Rav Akiva Eiger within a single year. He saw in these students’ mesirus nefesh (self-sacrifice) a reflection of Judaism’s eternal strength.

Approach to Contemporary Challenges

Rav Moshe’s approach to contemporary challenges was unique. When asked about the Arab-Israeli conflict, he dismissed both diplomatic and military solutions as insufficient, pointing instead to the power of sincere prayer. His dozens of shiurim on the nature of Yishmael continue to provide clarity and direction during times of conflict.

Personal Humility

Despite his towering intellect and influence, Rav Moshe maintained a profound sense of tznius (modesty). Like Dovid HaMelech, who explained to Michal that what he revealed in public was but a fraction of his true self, Rav Moshe kept vast reservoirs of wisdom and spiritual attainment hidden from view. As one of his maspidim (eulogizers) noted, those who learned from him felt they were standing before a mountain where only the foothills were visible.

Enduring Legacy

Rav Moshe passed away on Asara B’Teves, 5777 (2017), leaving behind a legacy that continues to illuminate the path forward for Klal Yisrael. Through his talmidim, his seforim, and the countless lives he touched, his light continues to shine, helping us navigate the challenges of our times with clarity and faith.

There was much that few people knew about Rav Moshe Shapira. He would give shiurim in the writings of Rav Kook and described him as the Moreh D’Shmaytsah of Kedusha. He once gave an entire shiur about the Jews who lived in Gaza – he said this in a shiur in Bnei Brak!

His life teaches us that true greatness lies not just in the accumulation of knowledge, but in using that knowledge to elevate others while maintaining one’s own continuous growth. In an era of confusion and complexity, Rav Moshe Shapira showed us how to look into the sun – to strive for the highest levels of Torah understanding while remaining firmly grounded in authenticity and truth. A biography of Rav Moshe Shapira by Rabbi Nissel recently was released. There is a website called Lehavin which has hundreds of his shiurim from the Thursday night shiurim

