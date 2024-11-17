Court Extends Custody For Suspects Who Fired Flares At Netanyahu’s Home

The suspects were arrested following an investigation by police and the Shin Bet security service, who had requested a 12-day detention. The court opted for a shorter duration, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

A gag order issued by the court prohibits the publication of the suspects’ identities or details about the investigation for the next 30 days. However, reports in Hebrew-language media indicate that the individuals are senior members of the anti-government protest movement.

The alleged incident has drawn significant public attention, coming amid heightened tensions surrounding ongoing demonstrations against Netanyahu’s government. Neither the police nor the Shin Bet have released further details about the suspects or the exact circumstances of the case.

Authorities are expected to continue their investigation while the suspects remain in custody.

