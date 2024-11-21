NY’S STATE OF INJUSTICE: Career Criminal Who Shot Cop Was Freed By Judge Despite Repeated Arrests

Gary Worthy, a career criminal with a history of violent offenses, was shot and killed in a confrontation with police Tuesday night in Queens, just months after a judge released him without bail despite multiple requests to detain him from prosecutors and his parole officer. The 57-year-old, who was on lifetime parole, had a criminal record spanning decades and had been arrested multiple times this year alone.

On August 27, Queens Criminal Court Judge Edward Daniels ordered Worthy’s release during a hearing on assault and burglary charges, despite prosecutors asking for $120,000 bail and Worthy’s parole officer requesting that he be held without bail. Daniels ruled that non-monetary conditions would suffice to ensure Worthy’s appearance at future proceedings, despite evidence of his repeated violations of parole and his history of threats.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision had also initiated proceedings to revoke Worthy’s parole, citing his failure to meet with his parole officer since April and his arrests on multiple charges. In court, prosecutors detailed incidents where Worthy allegedly threatened to kill people with knives and throw someone off a balcony. Despite this, Daniels released him, allowing Worthy to remain on the streets.

On Tuesday evening, Worthy allegedly attempted to rob two businesses in Jamaica, Queens. Security footage showed him entering Village Market & Grill, ordering food, and then pulling a gun from a plastic bag. After firing a shot at the cash register and failing to access the money, he fled the scene on a bicycle. An hour later, Worthy entered a smoke shop, demanded money, and fired a shot at the clerk, narrowly missing him.

When confronted by NYPD officers outside the second location, Worthy opened fire, wounding veteran officer Rich Wong in the thigh. Wong and his partner returned fire, killing Worthy with a shot to the face. A bystander was also injured in the exchange but is expected to survive.

The incident has reignited criticism of New York’s bail reform laws and judicial discretion. NYPD PBA President Patrick Hendry condemned the system that allowed Worthy to remain free despite his history of violence. “Something’s got to change, and it needs to change right away,” Hendry said. “Cops feel that the system doesn’t have our back. We will always take the criminals off the streets, but we need the system to back us.”

Worthy’s criminal record dates back to 1994, when he was sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter. Since his release, he had been arrested at least seven times, including for gun possession, assault, burglary, and drug charges. In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s events, he had been arrested again for drug possession and resisting arrest but was released without bail.

Officer Wong was discharged from Jamaica Hospital on Wednesday to cheers from over 200 fellow officers, including many from his 103rd Precinct. NYPD officials praised Wong’s bravery and called for reforms to prevent similar incidents.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)