Rand Paul Pushes Back on Trump’s Plan to Use Military for Mass Deportations

Senator Rand Paul, a longtime ally of President-elect Donald Trump, voiced strong opposition on Tuesday to Trump’s proposal to use the military for mass deportations. Speaking on Newsmax, Paul criticized the plan as both unnecessary and a dangerous precedent.

“I think we should prioritize going after those who have committed crimes,” Paul said, citing statistics about violent offenders among undocumented immigrants. “There are 15,000 people in our country who have committed murder, and about 13,000 who have committed violent… crimes. That’s 28,000 people. Why don’t we start with that?”

Paul also rejected the idea of deploying the military for immigration enforcement, calling it a violation of U.S. norms and laws. “I’m not in favor of sending the army into our cities to collect people. That’s not what we use our military for, and it’s actually been illegal for over 100 years to bring the army into domestic law enforcement,” he said. “The military is trained for combat, not for carrying out police actions like getting warrants and enforcing immigration laws.”

When asked by Newsmax host Rob Schmitt whether Trump truly intends to use the military in such a way, Paul referenced recent statements from the President-elect’s camp. “That’s what he or his spokesman suggested—declaring an emergency to use the military for deportations. I’m not for that. Presidential emergencies often bypass Congress and checks and balances, which concerns me deeply.”

Paul emphasized his support for immigration enforcement and Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy but drew a clear line against using the military. “I’m supportive of President Trump and of removing people who are here illegally, especially those who have committed crimes. But I’m not for the Army marching up and down our streets. It’s a terrible image for our citizens and sends the wrong message to the world.”

