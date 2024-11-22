HATE IN ROCKLAND COUNTY: Clarkstown Police Investigating Vandalism at Local Shul In New City

The Clarkstown Police Department is investigating a deeply troubling act of vandalism that occurred at a shul on Tor Terrace early Thursday morning. Mispalllim arrived to find siddurim and chumashim discarded in a garbage can, three bookshelves destroyed, and seforim scattered across the floor, Monsey Scoop reported.

This shocking act was promptly reported to the Clarkstown Police Department, and a police report has been filed. Additionally, Chaverim of Rockland has been enlisted to assist in the investigation.

The shul, which currently operates out of a backyard tent, is in the process of obtaining the necessary permits from the Town of Clarkstown. Just days before the incident, the shul management had been notified by the Town that some neighbors expressed dissatisfaction with the setup. The timing of this vandalism has raised concerns about potential motives.

A representative of the shul spoke to YWN, stating, “This is very private—it’s in a backyard. We don’t bother anyone. We don’t park on the street, and the property is so large that it can’t even be seen from the road. This is pure hate.”

Community members are urging local authorities to act swiftly to ensure the safety and security of religious institutions in the area. The investigation remains ongoing, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.