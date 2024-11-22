Latest Torah from Rav Yeruchem Olshin on Parshas Chayei Sara 5785

We are privileged to have Gedolei Torah in our midst. What follows is an easier to follow presentation of Rav Yeruchem Olshin Shlita’s Vaad on the parsha

Rav Yeruchem Olshin Shlita on Parshas Chayei Saarah 5785

Restated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Why did Avrohom Avinu’s servant Eliezer test potential matches through their demonstration of chessed – kindness? Why only Chessed and not other things?

The Shach’s Analysis of Avrohom’s Dialogue with Hashem The Shach on Torah examines the conversation in last week’s portion where Hashem tells Avrohom “Do not fear, Abram. I will protect you. Your reward is very great.” Avrohom’s response contains what appears to be a repetition when he says “Hashem, what will you give me, since I am going childless, and the administrator of my household is Eliezer?” and then adds “Behold, you have not given me any children and behold one of my household will inherit me.” The Shach explains that Avrohom’s use of the phrase “inherit me” (yoresh osi) rather than the standard “will inherit” (yirasheni) reveals his deeper concern: Avrohom worried not about material inheritance but about who would inherit his refined character traits.

The Ran’s Fundamental Principle There is a classic work called the Drashos HaRan. The Ran, in his fifth discourse (Drush Chamishi), addresses why Avrohom Avinu insisted that Eliezer avoid Canaanite women when seeking a wife for Yitzchok, instead directing him to Avrohom’s homeland despite his relatives being idol worshipers. The Ran explains that Torah knowledge is not necessarily inherited, but character traits are passed down like hereditary illnesses (cholim yerushim). These traits are spiritual characteristics (techunos nafshios) that transfer directly from parent to child.

The Connection Between Torah Study and Character – The Gemorah in Tractate Sota (page 14a) teaches that “Torah begins with acts of kindness and ends with acts of kindness.” The Yalkut Shimoni (Ruth 601) explains that the Book of Ruth, which contains neither ritual laws nor prohibitions, was written solely to teach the reward for those who perform acts of kindness.

Further Examination of Torah and Kindness Connection Rabbi Eliezer Yitzchak, in the introduction (hakdama) to Chut HaMeshulash, provides a deeper understanding of the Talmud’s teaching about Torah beginning and ending with kindness. He explains that kindness serves as both 1] the pathway to Torah acquisition and 2] its ultimate goal. Only through practicing kindness can one truly acquire Torah knowledge.

Historical Example of the Terumas HaDeshen The Leket Yosher records that when a student sought admission to the Terumas Hadeshen’s yeshiva, he was rejected upon discovery that he refused to lend his books to other students. This decision reflected the Terumas Hadeshen’s understanding that without kindness, one cannot truly acquire Torah knowledge.

The Baruch Ta’am’s Perspective on Marriage There is a documented account of the Baruch Ta’am canceling a prestigious marriage match for his son when he discovered the potential in-laws showed no concern for an ill water carrier. When they questioned his distress over a mere water carrier during what should have been a joyous occasion, the Baruch Ta’am immediately terminated the match, understanding that a family lacking empathy could not fulfill the true purpose of Jewish marriage.

The Abudraham’s Definition of Marriage’s Purpose The Abudraham addresses why bringing joy to a bride and groom merits receiving Torah that was given with “five voices” (chamisha kolos). He explains that marriage’s fundamental purpose is “to give birth to children and raise them to study Torah.” Therefore, the reward of Torah knowledge matches the deed – by helping establish a marriage, one contributes to bringing more Torah study into the world.

Practical Application The combination of these sources explains why Eliezer tested Rivkah’s kindness specifically. According to the Shach on Torah, Avrohom’s primary concern was finding someone who could inherit and perpetuate his developed character traits. The Ran’s teaching that character traits pass hereditarily from parents to children reinforces the importance of this consideration. These sources combine with the Talmud’s teaching in Sota 14a that kindness is both the gateway to and ultimate purpose of Torah study.

Complete Understanding of Marriage Requirements The Abudraham’s explanation that marriage exists to create generations of Torah scholars connects directly with the Ran’s principle about inherited traits. Since kindness enables Torah study, and character traits pass down generations, testing Rivkah’s kindness wasn’t merely about finding someone with good character – it ensured the continuation of Avrohom’s spiritual legacy through generations capable of authentic Torah study.

Modern Application Through Historical Examples The stories of both the Baruch Ta’am and the Terumas Hadeshen demonstrate how these principles were applied throughout Jewish history. The Baruch Ta’am’s rejection of a match due to lack of empathy, and the Terumas Hadeshen’s refusal to accept a student unwilling to share books, both reflect the understanding that kindness is a prerequisite to Torah study and essential for building proper Torah homes.

Conclusion This analysis explains why Rivkah’s kindness test was crucial: it ensured she possessed the essential trait that would both be 1] inherited by future generations and 2] enabled them to truly acquire Torah knowledge. The test wasn’t simply about finding a kind spouse – it was about guaranteeing the continuation of Avrohom’s divine mission through generations equipped with the character traits necessary for authentic Torah scholarship and observance.

Through this comprehensive understanding, we see how Eliezer’s test aligned perfectly with both Avrohom’s immediate concern about spiritual inheritance (as explained by the Shach) and the broader purpose of Jewish marriage (as detailed by the Abudraham). The test served to verify that Rivkah could fulfill the ultimate purpose of marriage: establishing generations dedicated to Torah study and kindness.

