Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Now Set, Pending Confirmations. Here’s Who Is Will Be On It

Former President Donald Trump announced Saturday that his cabinet is now “officially complete” following the nomination of Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture. Rollins, a former White House aide and key figure in Trump’s first administration, will replace outgoing Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Rollins, the founder and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, was instrumental in advancing Trump’s domestic agenda during his first term. She now joins a robust lineup of high-profile appointees ready to advance the former president’s America First vision as he prepares for his second term.

Trump’s finalized cabinet includes a mix of former administration officials, political allies, and new faces. Here is the complete list of appointments and nominations:

White House Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Homeland Security Secretary: Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem CIA Director: John Ratcliffe

John Ratcliffe Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard National Security Adviser: Michael Waltz

Michael Waltz Attorney General: Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi HHS Secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator: Dr. Mehmet Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz Surgeon General: Dr. Janette Nesheiwat

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat OMB Director: Russ Vought

Russ Vought U.N. Ambassador: Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik “Border Czar”: Tom Homan

Tom Homan VA Secretary: Doug Collins

Doug Collins Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy White House Press Secretary: Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon

Linda McMahon Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright

Chris Wright Secretary of Labor: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Lori Chavez-DeRemer Secretary of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins

Notably, Trump’s list includes several controversial figures, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of vaccine mandates, and Pete Hegseth, who has faced allegations of misconduct. The nominations are expected to spark heated confirmation battles in Congress.

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is notably absent from the finalized list, having withdrawn his name from consideration for Attorney General after facing significant opposition. Trump’s team also faced pushback over the selection of Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Secretary of Labor, with some conservative business groups expressing concerns about her labor-friendly stance. In contrast, far-left progressive commentator Cenk Uygur praised the choice, calling it a move that “stole the Democrats’ thunder by being pro-labor.”

As Trump’s health nominees prepare for confirmation, some former Trump health officials have raised concerns about vaccine policy. Nominees such as RFK Jr., a leading vaccine skeptic, and Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a vocal advocate for vaccination, present potential policy tensions within the administration. Observers are closely watching how these dynamics will unfold under the new administration.

