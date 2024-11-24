WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT YERUSHALAYIM?

It’s beyond Nishmas at the Kosel at chatzos or vasikin at Kever Rochel. It’s above birkas kohanim on chol hamoed or simchas beis hashoeva in Meah Shearim. It’s certainly not your favorite falafel joint or the delicious shawarma laffa no one in your hometown can get exactly right.

It’s a feeling of coming home. A certainty of walking the streets of Yerushalayim and always feeling at home. Bound to our city by heart and soul, our essence longs to make it our home.

With something exciting happening in the center of Yerushalayim, now is the time to take your place in Yerushalayim.

The established neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo recently expanded with hundreds of new homes, becoming a vibrant hub for families from all walks of life. Communities that include young families and growing ones, chassidim alongside American yeshiva leit, are finding their place here. They want to raise their families in a peaceful environment surrounded by the glorious view of Yerushalayim’s mountains. They chose to build their future in a neighborhood that’s full of potential.

In the past year, new shuls and shtieblach and even English-speaking preschools have opened their doors. Planning for new schools and institutions is already in the works, reflecting the growing interest in this thriving neighborhood.

Those who know the area well say that dozens of families have already moved in, drawn by its central location and family-friendly atmosphere. Many more are making their way, confident they’ve found a place where they can grow and thrive. “There’s a home here for everyone,” say the locals. “Whether Chassidic, American, or from another part of the world, you’ll feel at home. With new shopping centers, parks for the kids, shuls, and a soon-to-be community center, everything you need is right here, just steps away from your front door.”





Modern Living, Timeless City

Bayit Yerushalmi recently launched JUrban, an exciting new project offering 162 beautiful, apartments— with options for garden homes, penthouses, and mini-penthouses—all designed with today’s families in mind. Nestled between Chazon Ish Street and Toledano Street, this complex boasts a stunning view of Yerushalayim’s rolling hills. It’s the perfect blend of the old and the new, a place where modern urban life meets the rich history of our city.

The complex doesn’t just offer a place to live; it creates a community. At the heart of Jerusalem Urban is an elegant shopping center of over 48,000 sqft., with a relaxed, local feel, along with daycares, shuls, and a community cultural center. It’s a neighborhood built for families, with everything you need to live comfortably and joyfully.

A Community for Every Family

Ramat Shlomo is becoming a neighborhood where all kinds of people come together. From yeshiva graduates to kollel families, from chassidic communities to Anglo families, everyone is finding their place here. What makes this neighborhood special is that it’s becoming the new center of Yerushalayim. With easy access to parks, schools, shopping centers, and a future road that connects JUrban to northern Yerushalayim’s main neighborhoods, you’ll be just a short walk from everything you need.

The Future Starts Here

According to Yisrael Streicher, Marketing Director of Bayit Yerushalmi: “This trend is only going to grow. More and more families are seeing their future here in Ramat Shlomo. JUrban offers a fantastic alternative to Romema and Ramat Eshkol, where prices have skyrocketed. Here, in the heart of the city, you can raise your children in a quiet, peaceful atmosphere, in a modern, high-quality apartment. You’ll have access to excellent education, culture, parks, and a vibrant community—all with a shopping center right next to your home.”

Get more details >> j-urban.co.il