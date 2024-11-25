Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Rand Paul Slams Denver Mayor’s Deportation Resistance As “Insurrection,” Says He Can Be Removed From Office


Senator Rand Paul blasted Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on Sunday, arguing that his stated plan to resist mass deportations under the incoming Trump administration could lead to his removal from office and potential legal consequences.

During an appearance on Face the Nation, Paul responded to Johnston’s vow to oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plans, which include using military assets and deputizing the National Guard as immigration agents. Johnston has pledged to use local law enforcement and a reported 50,000 residents to “keep out” federal agents, referring to the standoff as a potential “Tiananmen Square moment.”

Paul described Johnston’s plan as a “form of insurrection.”

“If [Johnston] is going to resist federal law, which there’s a longstanding history of the supremacy of federal law, it will go all the way to the Supreme Court,” Paul said. “I would suspect that he would be removed from office… and face legal ramifications.”

Paul emphasized the importance of deporting violent criminals, including those responsible for murder and sexual assault, but argued that such actions should be carried out through domestic policing, not military intervention.

“We’ve had a distrust of putting the army into our streets,” Paul noted, emphasizing the importance of adherence to the Fourth Amendment and legal processes requiring warrants and judicial oversight.

