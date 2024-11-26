World’s Oldest Man, John Tinniswood, Dies at 112 in England

John Tinniswood, recognized as the world’s oldest man, has died at the age of 112 in a care home in Southport, northwest England. Guinness World Records confirmed his passing on Monday, quoting a statement from his family.

Born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912, Tinniswood lived through momentous events in modern history, including both World Wars and the sinking of the Titanic in the year of his birth. He became the world’s oldest man in April 2024, following the death of 114-year-old Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez.

In a statement, Tinniswood’s family said, “His last day was surrounded by music and love,” expressing gratitude to the caregivers who looked after him over the years.

Tinniswood attributed his extraordinary longevity to “pure luck,” famously telling Guinness World Records, “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.” However, he advised moderation in all aspects of life to maintain good health, noting, “If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much, if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually.”

During World War II, Tinniswood served in an administrative role with the Royal Army Pay Corps. After the war, he worked in accounts for major oil companies Shell and BP.

Tinniswood also maintained a personal tradition of eating fish and chips every Friday. Staff at his care home affectionately remembered him as a “big chatterbox.”

Guinness World Records stated that the world’s oldest living woman is currently 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka from Japan.

