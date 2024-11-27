Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Visits the Skverer Rebbe in New Square

On Tuesday, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, the zkan roshei yeshiva of America, and the esteemed Rosh Yeshiva of the Philadelphia Yeshiva, made a special visit to the Skverer Rebbe in New Square.

The Rosh Yeshiva, who was in Monsey to attend a family simcha, took the opportunity to travel to New Square to meet with the Rebbe.

During the visit, the Skverer Rebbe conveyed warm wishes to Rav Kamenetzky, who recently celebrated his monumental 100th birthday. The Rebbe expressed heartfelt brachos for the Rosh Yeshiva to continue his avodas hakodesh with good health and strength, inspiring and teaching Torah to Jews around the globe for many more years.

Since suffering a stroke in May 2023, the Rosh Yeshiva has not made many public appearances.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)