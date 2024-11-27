Golani Brigade Chief Resigns Over Death Of Civilian Archaeologist In Lebanon From Hezbollah Attack

IDF Col. (res.) Yoav Yarom, chief of staff of the Golani Brigade, resigned on Monday following the death of renowned archaeologist Maj. (res.) Ze’ev Erlich HY’D, who was killed by Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon after Yarom permitted him to enter the area against army protocol. Yarom took responsibility for the incident, citing it as the reason for stepping down after 33 years of service.

The incident occurred on Nov. 20, when Erlich, 71, entered an ancient fortress located approximately four miles from Israel’s northern border. Hezbollah terrorists opened fire, killing both Erlich and IDF Sgt. Gur Kehati. Yarom was also injured in the attack.

In his resignation letter, Yarom wrote, “In light of the values ​​I was brought up on and preached, being that ‘actions speak louder than words,’ I believe that I must take operational responsibility for the event. Therefore, I would like to terminate my position as chief of staff of the brigade.”

Erlich, a celebrated scholar of Israeli geography and archaeology, was a prominent figure in the study of Jewish history in Yehuda and Shomron. Known affectionately as “Jabo,” he was a long-time resident of Ofra in the Binyamin region and is recognized as the oldest individual killed in the current war, which began after Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Although Erlich was no longer active in reserve duty, the IDF’s Personnel Directorate has decided to posthumously recognize him as a fallen soldier.

For decades, Erlich provided lectures to soldiers and officers of the Binyamin Brigade and was often granted security access to restricted areas in the Palestinian Authority. His passion for connecting Jewish history to Eretz Yisroel was well-known among his students and colleagues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)