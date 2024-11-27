Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Federal Prosecutors Seek Records From Company That Deployed AI Weapons Scanner On NYC Subway


Federal investigators in New York are seeking records from the manufacturer of an AI-powered weapons scanner that was briefly deployed this summer in New York City’s subway system.

The tech company, Evolv, revealed in a public filing that it “received a voluntary document request from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York” on Nov. 1.

It was unclear what the request was seeking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment on the request, which was first reported by the Daily News. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Evolv said the company was “pleased to cooperate with all government agencies and regulators who request information from our company.”

The Massachusetts-based tech company, whose scanners have also been used at sports stadiums and schools, has faced allegations of misconduct. Last month, Evolv’s board of directors fired its chief executive following an internal investigation that found certain sales had been “subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions.”

On Tuesday, the company announced it had resolved a previous probe launched by the Federal Trade Commission last year over allegations of deceptive marketing practices. The company is also under separate investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite the legal and regulatory scrutiny, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a pilot program this summer to bring a handful of scanners to the city’s subways to deter gun violence. The initiative drew immediate criticism from civil liberties groups who said the searches were unconstitutional, along with questions about its efficacy.

In October, the city revealed the scanners did not detect any passengers with firearms — but falsely alerted more than 100 times.

At the time, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said it was still “evaluating the outcome of the pilot” and had not entered into any contract with Evolv.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MONSEY: Fire Causes Major Damage Home On Kaser Terrace [VIDEOS AND PHOTOS]

Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted In Attacks Ranging From ‘Bomb Threats’ To ‘Swatting’

Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Extensive Operation and Arrest of Suspects Behind Widespread Stolen Vehicles in Boro Park and Flatbush

MAJOR DEFEAT FOR ICC: Serving Its Own Interests, France Says It Will Not Heed Arrest Warrants

Trump Team Says Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Brokered By Biden Is Actually Trump’s Win

Trump Picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Who Backed COVID Herd Immunity, To Lead National Institutes Of Health

1ST VIOLATION: Hezbollah Terrorists Approach Border, IDF Opens Fire

HOW QUICKLY THINGS CHANGE: Hamas Says It Wants A Ceasefire In Gaza After Hezbollah Truce

WILL THE CALM LAST? Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Takes Effect After 14 Months of Fighting

Hatzalah South Florida Expands Emergency Medical Services to Coral Springs

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network