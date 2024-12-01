LONDON HAS FALLEN: School Buses Carrying Young Jewish Children Attacked By Violent Antisemites

Two school buses transporting students from London’s Jewish Free School (JFS) were attacked by a group of teenagers hurling rocks and shouting anti-Israel slurs on Thursday, according to reports from The Jewish Chronicle.

The incident unfolded as approximately ten teenagers from a different school targeted the buses, with four attackers boarding one of them. Witnesses described the attackers swearing at the students, shouting (expletive removed) Israel,” and throwing objects at the children. Some of the teenagers reportedly filmed the attack.

A 12-year-old boy who was on one of the buses told The Jewish Chronicle that the scene was chaotic and terrifying.

“I was sitting at the front of the bus and everyone was completely terrified and hiding under our seats,” the boy said. “It was really scary. They had big heavy rocks.”

He added that the attackers yelled profanities at the children and that multiple passersby witnessed the attack but did not intervene.

An 11-year-old girl, Gabi, recounted how some students got off the bus to escape. “I don’t know what they are going to do with that video,” she said, expressing fear about the attackers filming the incident.

One parent, who spoke to police and later gave a statement, shared their deep concern over the attack. “Nothing prepares you for this as a parent,” they said. “It makes me wonder what sort of hate these children are being taught at school.”

The Community Security Trust (CST), an organization dedicated to protecting Jewish communities in the UK, is providing support to the affected students. CST’s Director of Policy, Dave Rich, posted about the incident on social media, noting that the attack occurred near another school whose students have caused issues in the past.

“We are supporting JFS and speaking to the other school to see if they can deal with it,” Rich stated.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made as of now.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)