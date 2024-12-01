SEE IT: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual Iconic Photo In Front of Chabad World Headquarters

The annual “class picture” of Chabad Shluchim took place Sunday morning at the 41st annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim).

The photo, taken under the iconic gables of 770 Eastern Parkway, Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y., features thousands of black-hatted rabbis and represents not just an annual conference tradition – it has been captured since 1984 – but also the many faces of Chabad rabbis who bring Yiddishkeit to the world.

Rabbis from war-torn Ukraine to ones stationed in the towns along Israel’s hostile borders; rabbis serving college campuses across the United States to those bringing Judaism to communities that have sprung up in the Southwest. All posed in a portrait of Jewish pride and unity.

The Kinus is the largest rabbinic gathering in the world, and runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. It features four days of workshops, a spiritually uplifting Shabbat and a visit to the Ohel. The conference concludes with the gala banquet on Sunday night, which brings all of the Chabad rabbis and their guests together in a giant conference center in New Jersey.

THE KINNUS WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YWN STARTING AT 12:30