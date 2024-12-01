Jewish Man Wearing Star Of David Necklace Severely Beaten In Antisemitic Attack In Ireland

A Jewish student from the United States living in Ireland was severely assaulted last month in Dublin in what authorities are investigating as a possible antisemitic hate crime, The Irish Times reported Saturday.

The attack occurred on November 9 when three men confronted the victim, who was wearing a Star of David necklace. According to the report, one of the men asked if he was Jewish. After confirming he was, the men attacked him, causing a concussion before security intervened.

One suspect has been arrested, and prosecutors are reportedly considering hate crime charges.

Israel’s ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, condemned the attack, citing an “alarming increase” in anti-Israel rhetoric in Ireland, which she said often “mutates” into antisemitism. Despite the assault, the victim has chosen to remain in Ireland, vowing to stand against antisemitism.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted at the Rolling Stone UK Awards 2024 in London, where Irish guitarist Carlos O’Connell of the band Fontaines D.C. used his acceptance speech to denounce Zionism and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring, “Free Palestine, [expletive] Netanyahu and [expletive] Zionism.”

Ireland is considered one of the European Union’s most critical nations of Israel, having recognized Palestinian statehood alongside Spain and Norway earlier this year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)