DEAD AND GONE: Radical Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Kills Himself In Jail

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, the 22-year-old terrorist accused of a shooting spree targeting an Orthodox Jewish man on the way to shul on Shabbos morning, Chicago police officers, and paramedics in West Rogers Park, has been found dead in Cook County Jail, officials said. His death is believed to be a suicide by hanging.

The visibly Jewish victim, who was wearing a yarmulka and a tallis, was walking in the 2900 block of West Farwell Avenue on October 26 when Abdallahi fired at him from behind. Prosecutors said the Jewish man heard the gunshot and felt pain in his shoulder but did not realize he had been shot until noticing a hole in his jacket.

Surveillance footage captured Abdallahi firing at the victim and then running away while attempting to clear a jammed semi-automatic pistol. Moments later, he returned to the scene on foot after parking his car nearby.

Abdallahi, an illegal immigrant from Mauritania who had been living in the U.S. for at least two years and worked at an Amazon warehouse, had been hospitalized for gunshot wounds sustained in a shootout with police during the rampage. He had been housed in the jail’s medical facility, Cermak Health Services, since November 15. Jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell during a routine check at approximately 3:30 p.m. Emergency measures were taken, and Abdallahi was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say there is “no evidence of foul play.”

An autopsy was performed, but results are pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said data from Abdallahi’s phone showed extensive planning and antisemitic motivations. He reportedly saved the locations of shuls on multiple occasions in the days before the attack and conducted internet searches for “Jewish Community Center” and a suburban gun store. Prosecutors also stated that his phone contained over 100 antisemitic and pro-Hamas images and videos.

It took the city of Chicago a week before they even called this a “hate crime” let alone a terror attack, even as YWN published video footage of the terrorist yelling “Allah Akbar” as he shot at paramedics and police.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)