WHAT?! Chris Cuomo Calls On Biden To Pardon Trump

Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. Smith have publicly urged President Joe Biden to pardon President-elect Donald Trump following Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, over the weekend.

During a Monday evening discussion on Cuomo’s show, Smith and Cuomo analyzed the backlash Biden has faced for the pardon, particularly since the president had previously pledged not to take such actions. Cuomo suggested Biden should extend his clemency to Trump, saying, “If I were he, I would pardon Trump. I would say, this has got to stop.”

Smith echoed Cuomo’s stance, urging Democrats to focus on future elections. “Enough’s enough,” Smith said. “You’re the Democrats, you lost the election, you got your butt whipped, you could have prevented him from going back to the White House.”

