Israel Worried That Jihadis Could Capture Syrian Chemical Weapons Amid Rebel Gains


Israeli officials are concerned that the recent Syrian rebel advances, including the capture of military sites belonging to the Assad regime, could lead to chemical weapons falling into dangerous hands, Haaretz reported.

The primary fear is that either Syrian rebels or Iran-backed militias could gain access to advanced weaponry, such as missiles or chemical agents, which would pose a significant threat to Israel. Should such a scenario occur, Israel may be compelled to take actions that could have far-reaching consequences for Syria and the wider Middle East, the report warns.

Israel has reportedly sent messages to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad through Russian intermediaries, urging him to maintain control over his territory and prevent Iranian forces from operating within Syria.

On Monday, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that Israel is closely monitoring the situation in Syria. “We need to make sure that we are not threatened,” he said, highlighting the growing tensions and potential for escalation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



