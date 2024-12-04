Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Shot And Killed Outside A New York City Hotel


Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning, according to a person briefed on the investigation.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the investigation.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but said a 50-year-old was shot around 6:45 a.m. outside a Hilton before the shooter fled.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. The company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a company media advisory. The hotel is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center.

An announcement was made to attendees Wednesday morning that the conference was being ended early.

Thompson has served as CEO for more than three years and had been with the company since 2004.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

(AP)



